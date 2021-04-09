Motorcyclist killed in North Las Vegas crash

Officers were called at 5:52 p.m. to a crash near West Craig Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard where North Las Vegas police believe a man in his 20s ran the red light and struck two SUVs.

Police investigate a fatal crash involving a motorcycle at Craig Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard in North Las Vegas on the night of Thursday, April 8, 2021. The motorcyclist died at the scene, police said. (Jeff Mosier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist died Thursday night after he ran a red light and struck two SUVs in North Las Vegas, police said.

Officers were called at 5:52 p.m. to a crash at West Craig Road and Martin Luther King Boulevard where a man in his 20s ran a red light while traveling east on Craig, according to a statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department. A Chevrolet SUV was making a left turn from westbound Craig toward southbound Martin Luther King and was struck by the motorcycle. The rider then struck a Ford SUV in the northbound lanes of Martin Luther King.

The man died at the scene.

Police said both SUV drivers remained at the scene, and investigators do not believe they were impaired.

The man’s name will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family is notified.

Nearby streets were expected to remain closed for several hours while officers investigated the crash.

Anyone with information about the crash may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111.

