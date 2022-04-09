Motorcyclist killed in North Las Vegas crash

Police responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Ann Road and Allen Lane in North Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday morning in a North Las Vegas crash.

Police responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Ann Road and Allen Lane after 7 a.m., according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Alex Cuevas.

Officers arrived and located the collision involving a sedan and a motorcycle in the intersection.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of the sedan drove northbound on Allen Lane, through a red light, at a high rate of speed. The male motorcyclist, who was traveling westbound on Ann Road, went through the intersection on a green light, when he was struck by the sedan. The male motorcyclist, believed to be in his 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses remained on scene, and the driver of the sedan was taken into custody.

Speed and DUI are both believed to be factors in this incident.

The intersection is closed in all directions. The public is asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.