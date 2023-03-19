Motorcyclist killed in North Las Vegas crash

The crash occurred around 4:30 p.m. at West Lake Mead Boulevard and Englestad Street.

A fatal crash was under investigation at West Lake Mead Boulevard and Englestad Street in North Las Vegas on Saturday, March 18, 2023. (Jeff Burbank/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a vehicle Saturday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

At around 4:30 p.m. a man in his 30s was riding westbound on West Lake Mead Boulevard approaching Englestad Street. At the same time a silver SUV was heading east on Lake Mead and made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Brian Thomas.

Thomas said the motorcyclist was unable to stop and struck the passenger side of the SUV. The rider was ejected and died at the scene.

The driver of the SUV stayed at the scene. Speed and impairment were not considered factors in the crash, according to Thomas.

Lake Mead was closed in both directions between Revere Street and Losee Road, the Regional Transportation Commission said.

