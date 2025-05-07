Motorcyclist killed in North Las Vegas crash
A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon involving a Dodge Caravan in North Las Vegas.
Officers were called just after 2:35 for the crash near the intersection of East Centennial Parkway and Losee Road, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
