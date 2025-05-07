78°F
North Las Vegas

Motorcyclist killed in North Las Vegas crash

North Las Vegas Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2025 - 3:20 pm
 

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon involving a Dodge Caravan in North Las Vegas.

Officers were called just after 2:35 for the crash near the intersection of East Centennial Parkway and Losee Road, according to the North Las Vegas Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

