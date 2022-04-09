Motorcyclist killed in North Las Vegas crash identified

The driver involved in a fatal North Las Vegas crash Saturday morning was arrested.

Thomas Munoz Jr. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

Police responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Ann Road and Allen Lane in North Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A motorcyclist was killed and a motorist suspected of DUI was arrested Saturday morning following a North Las Vegas crash.

The crash was reported about 7 a.m. at the intersection of Ann Road and Allen Lane.

A preliminary investigation revealed a motorist in a northbound sedan ran a red light at a “high rate of speed,” North Las Vegas police said.

The motorcyclist, William Alvarez, 56, was heading west on a green light when he was struck at the intersection, police said.

He died at the scene, police said.

Police arrested Thomas Munoz Jr., 29, on counts of DUI, reckless driving, failure to follow traffic lights and failure to render aid, police said, adding that he was not wearing a seat belt.

