57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
North Las Vegas

Motorcyclist killed in North Las Vegas crash identified

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 9, 2022 - 10:34 am
 
Updated April 13, 2022 - 9:02 am
Thomas Munoz Jr. (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Thomas Munoz Jr. (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Police responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Ann Road and Allen Lane in North ...
Police responded to a traffic collision at the intersection of Ann Road and Allen Lane in North Las Vegas on Saturday, April 9, 2022. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A motorcyclist was killed and a motorist suspected of DUI was arrested Saturday morning following a North Las Vegas crash.

The crash was reported about 7 a.m. at the intersection of Ann Road and Allen Lane.

A preliminary investigation revealed a motorist in a northbound sedan ran a red light at a “high rate of speed,” North Las Vegas police said.

The motorcyclist, William Alvarez, 56, was heading west on a green light when he was struck at the intersection, police said.

He died at the scene, police said.

Police arrested Thomas Munoz Jr., 29, on counts of DUI, reckless driving, failure to follow traffic lights and failure to render aid, police said, adding that he was not wearing a seat belt.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter

MOST READ
1
Police: Teen accused of attacking teacher told her he was ‘getting revenge’
Police: Teen accused of attacking teacher told her he was ‘getting revenge’
2
CARTOONS: How do you miss something that obvious?
CARTOONS: How do you miss something that obvious?
3
Priscilla Presley says Elvis’ Vegas temptations led to divorce
Priscilla Presley says Elvis’ Vegas temptations led to divorce
4
Racist slides presented at Las Vegas concealed carry event spark outrage
Racist slides presented at Las Vegas concealed carry event spark outrage
5
SEC sues Las Vegas lawyer, 6 others accused of running Ponzi scheme
SEC sues Las Vegas lawyer, 6 others accused of running Ponzi scheme
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST