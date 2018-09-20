Motorcyclist killed in North Las Vegas crash identified

A man who police believe was speeding before fatally crashing his motorcycle Wednesday has been identified.

William Robelo, 26, died in a crash at East Craig Road and North 5th Street in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

He was 26-year-old William Robelo, according to the Clark County coroner’s office. His cause and manner of death were pending Thursday morning.

Robelo was seen speeding about 5:45 a.m. as he approached the North Las Vegas intersection of East Craig Road and North 5th Street, where he struck a Ford F-150 pickup, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Aaron Patty. He died at the scene.

The Ford driver was not injured and remained at the scene. He cooperated with police, Patty said.

Anyone with information about the crash may call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

