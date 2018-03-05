Motorcyclist killed in North Las Vegas crash on Sunday identified

Victor Manuel Rivas, Jr., 25, of North Las Vegas died east of Las Vegas Boulevard North on the 1400 block of Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Vista Hospital, police said.

A North Las Vegas Police Department vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A motorcyclist killed in a crash Sunday morning in North Las Vegas has been identified.

The victim was named Monday by the Clark County coroner’s office as Victor Manuel Rivas, Jr., 25, of North Las Vegas. His cause and manner of death had not been established by Monday morning.

Police said Rivas was speeding east on Lake Mead Boulevard from Bruce Street when he lost control and was thrown off his bike. The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Lake Mead Boulevard, near North Vista Hospital.

Rivas was taken to a local hospital, where he died. Police said impairment did not appear to be a factor in the crash.

His death marked the eighth traffic-related fatality investigated by North Las Vegas police this year.

1400 block of Lake Mead Boulevard, North Las Vegas NV