Motorcyclist killed in North Las Vegas two-vehicle crash

A motorcyclist who police believe was speeding died early Wednesday after he crashed in North Las Vegas.

One person has died in a crash at East Craig Road and North 5th Street in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018.

North Las Vegas police are investigating a crash at East Craig Road and North 5th Street that left at least one person dead Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man was seen speeding about 5:45 a.m. as he approached the intersection of East Craig Road and North 5th Street, where he struck a Ford pickup truck, according to North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Aaron Patty. He died at the scene.

The man was 26, according to a Nevada Highway Patrol release.

According to the release, a 59-year-old man driving the Ford was westbound on Craig when he turned onto North 5th before the motorcyclist struck the car.

The man driving the Ford was not injured.

The motorcyclist will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified.

