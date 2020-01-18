Motorcylist dies after being hit by garbage truck in North Las Vegas

The crash involved a Republic Services truck and motorcycle at 3:13 a.m. Saturday on East Cheyenne Avenue at the intersection with North Pecos Road.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police vehicle. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 66-year-old man died early Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash in North Las Vegas.

The crash involving a Republic Services truck and motorcycle was reported at 3:13 a.m. on East Cheyenne Avenue at the intersection with North Pecos Road, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement Saturday.

The motorcyclist — whose name has not been released, pending family notification — was pronounced dead at the scene. Impairment is believed to be a factor for the motorcyclist, and further testing will be conducted by the Clark County coroner’s office, police said.

The Republic Services truck was traveling east on East Cheyenne Avenue approaching the intersection with North Pecos Road in the center lane, according to the statement.

The truck entered the intersection on a green light as a 2004 Honda Shadow motorcycle turned left from a westbound lane into the path of another vehicle and then the Republic Services truck, police said.

“Despite all efforts to stop the truck, the driver was unable,” according to the statement. The front of the truck collided with the right side of the motorcycle.

North Las Vegas police and fire departments responded. The truck driver was not injured, police said.

It’s the sixth fatal collision this year within the Metro’s jurisdiction. The collision remains under investigation.

Contact Julie Wootton-Greener at jgreener@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-2921. Follow @julieswootton on Twitter.