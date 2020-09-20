National Guard opens Speedway Readiness Center in North Las Vegas

The $35 million, nearly 71,000-square-foot Speedway Readiness Center sits on 18.65 acres and initially will house the 17th Sustainment Brigade and 3665 EOD Company, according to a news release.

Core construction project superintendent Edward Ojeda, left, leads a tour for Gov. Steve Sisolak, right, of the new Speedway Readiness Center for the Nevada National Guard in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Core construction project superintendent Edward Ojeda, leads a tour of the new Speedway Readiness Center for the Nevada National Guard in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Core construction project superintendent Edward Ojeda, left, speaks with Major General Ondra Berry, right, during a tour of the new Speedway Readiness Center for the Nevada National Guard in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nevada National Guard Brigadier General Michael Hanifan, from left, Sgt. Sidney Romero, Major General Ondra Berry, Gov. Steve Sisolak, and Core construction project superintendent Edward Ojeda cut the ribbon for the new Speedway Readiness Center for the Nevada National Guard in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Gov. Steve Sisolak addresses the audience at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the Speedway Readiness Center for the Nevada National Guard in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Nevada National Guard Major General Ondra Berry addresses the audience at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Speedway Readiness Center for the Nevada National Guard in Las Vegas, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

A new National Guard facility opened in North Las Vegas, and Gov. Steve Sisolak was present for a ribbon-cutting Sunday afternoon.

“This really balances soldier care and readiness,” said Nevada National Guard Maj. Gen. Ondra Berry. “This gives us the space to grow.”

The brigade works to get supplies to troops abroad and at home, according to Command Senior Enlisted Officer Michael Spaulding, who also called the group the “FedEx of the Army.” Their work may include devising logistics for getting supplies out to remote islands in the Pacific and coordinating the distribution of personal protective equipment to rural communities in Nevada.

The North Las Vegas center has a fitness room, assembly hall and a chaplain. New desks, chairs and lower walls in the office areas will make collaborating easier, Spaulding said.

“We couldn’t be more thankful and happy,” he said.

The facility was paid for by $32 million in federal funding and $2 million in state funding, according to a news release. The center was constructed up to Leadership in Energy and Environment’s Silver Rating standards and uses solar panels. The minimum life service is 50 years, according to the release.

