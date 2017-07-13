NDOT negotiating $58M contract to widen stretch of US 93

The Nevada Department of Transportation is negotiating a $58 million contract with Ames Construction to widen a five-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 93 near the Apex Industrial Park in North Las Vegas.

Apex Industrial Park near U.S. 93 and Interstate 15 in North Las Vegas is seen, Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2016. Jason Ogulnik Las Vegas Review-Journal

The bid comes in below an estimated $65 million budgeted for the project, NDOT Director Rudy Malfabon said on Thursday. If the NDOT board approves the contract on Aug. 14, then construction on the project, known as the Garnet interchange, could start as soon as December.

NDOT officials said earlier this week that Faraday Future’s decision to not build a factory at the Apex complex would not discourage plans to widen U.S. 93 from Interstate 15 to Apex Power Parkway by late 2019.

The upgrades are needed because the U.S. 93 interchange at I-15 were built to substandard specifications, Malfabon said.

