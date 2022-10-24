65°F
Nellis announces Aviation Nation 2022 dates, performers

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 24, 2022 - 3:48 pm
 
All six U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds break away from formation in various directions during the ...
All six U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds break away from formation in various directions during the Aviation Nation event at Nellis Air Force Base on Nov. 16, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Nellis Air Force Base is holding its Aviation Nation 2022 event Nov. 5-6 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., featuring several United States Air Force demonstration teams.

The event, which will honor the 75th anniversary of the Air Force, is free to the public. Parking will be available at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Buses from the speedway to the base will run every 30 minutes from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Regional Transportation Commission buses will also be available to bring guests to the event from Santa Fe Station, Aliante Hotel, Sam’s Town, M Resort, Green Valley Ranch and Red Rock Resort every 30 minutes from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m, according to Nellis Air Force Base’s website.

The Nellis-based USAF Thunderbirds will headline the show.

More information on prohibited items and aerial performers can be found at nellis.af.mil/Aviation-Nation/.

Contact Taylor Lane at tlane@reviewjournal.com. Follow @tmflane on Twitter.

