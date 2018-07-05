Nellis base gate to close for North Las Vegas sewer work

The main gate at Nellis Air Force Base will be closed this weekend as crews work on a sewer line that will lead to a new industrial park near Las Vegas Motor Speedway, North Las Vegas city officials said.

Las Vegas Boulevard will be partially shut down at Craig Road on Friday, followed by a full closure on Saturday and Sunday that will affect the base’s entrance, said city of North Las Vegas spokeswoman Sandy Lopez. Traffic will be rerouted during the closure.

Afterward, Las Vegas Boulevard will be restricted at Nellis Boulevard from from Monday to Wednesday.

The project was supposed to be completed last week, but a delay in the delivery of construction materials forced the contractor to postpone work.

Crews are working on sewer lines to serve the the 120-acre Tropical Distribution Center under development by VanTrust. Amazon and Sephora plan to open distribution centers on the property next year.

