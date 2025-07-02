Nevada legislator to run for North Las Vegas mayor

One of the Nevada Assembly’s top Democrats won’t seek reelection and instead intends to campaign for North Las Vegas mayor.

Assembly member Daniele Monroe-Moreno, D-North Las Vegas listens to a speaker during a meeting of the Assembly Ways and Means Committee in the Legislative Building in Carson City Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A top Nevada lawmaker and Democratic party leader plans to run for North Las Vegas mayor.

Daniele Monroe-Moreno, a fifth-term assembly member, speaker pro tempore and chair of the powerful Ways and Means Committee and the chair of the Nevada Democratic Party, announced her intention to run for the open seat in 2026.

“There is so much more work to be done, but I trust my legislative colleagues to continue delivering for Nevadans as our state navigates the critical moment we’re in,” she said in a Tuesday statement. “North Las Vegas holds my heart — it’s where I raised and grew my family, worked a career in law enforcement and later retired, and it’s the community that’s carried me through some of life’s toughest challenges.”

Campaign officials for Monroe-Moreno said Tuesday she intends to formally launch her campaign later this summer.

Current Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown is term-limited and cannot seek reelection. She served as the Ward 2 councilor before mayor.

Scott Black, another City Council member, previously announced his plans to run. He represents Ward 3 and was endorsed by Goynes-Brown at a campaign kick-off event in May.

Candidates can officially file to get on the ballot during a two-week period beginning March 2, 2026.

Monroe-Moreno is the first Black woman to serve as chair of the state party. She was first elected to the Nevada Assembly in 2016 and has held her committee leadership roles in the chamber for two sessions. She was elected chair of the state political party in 2023.

A retired corrections officer, Monroe-Moreno is a member of the North Las Vegas Police Officers Association.

“Representing North Las Vegas in the Nevada Assembly has been an incredible honor and I am so grateful to have been able to serve my constituents over the past nine years,” she said in her statement. “I never imagined I would be the first Black woman to serve in a leadership position in the Assembly and I am confident I won’t be the last. I’ve worked through some of our most challenging moments and watched our state grow and flourish as my colleagues and I — Democrats and Republicans — worked together to deliver real solutions for hardworking families across the state.”

