New COVID-19 testing site opening in North Las Vegas

A new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site is scheduled to open Tuesday at Texas Station in North Las Vegas.

The site is on the first floor of the hotel and casino’s parking garage, which is off of Rancho Drive and Coran Lane. Testing also is available for individuals on foot or on motorcycle.

Testing is offered to all individuals, regardless of whether they have symptoms.

The site is operated by Clark County and University Medical Center, in conjunction with the Nevada National Guard, which also are operating a site at the Thomas & Mack Center off of Tropicana Avenue.

Testing at both sites is from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Appointments are highly recommended, though both sites “will attempt to accommodate some patients on a daily basis without appointments.”

Appointments can be scheduled online through UMC’s website at www.umcsn.com.

The Texas Station site is in addition to the drive-thru testing site at the UNLV Tropicana parking garage next to the Thomas & Mack Center.

