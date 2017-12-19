New Sprouts and Petco stores coming to North Las Vegas

A new Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store and Petco pet supply retailer are expected to open in North Las Vegas around April.

That’s according to Mike Gleason, leasing agent for the shopping center near the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and the 215 Beltway.

The shopping center completed a first phase with a Starbucks and Del Taco about a year ago. The phase including the Sprouts will come with 5,000 square feet of shop space.

“We had a lot of opportunities to build over the years but waited until we felt the time was right and the right tenants were available,” Gleason said.

Earlier this month, North Las Vegas issued a permit that detailed about $4.19 million worth of work to build the Sprouts Farmers Market. The grocery store will be about 31,000 square feet.

The new Petco received a permit detailing about $1.44 million worth of work on a nearly 13,000-square-foot warehouse.

Sprouts has seven locations in the Las Vegas Valley, according to its website. A company representative declined to comment on the new store.

A Sprouts north of the intersection of Silverado Ranch Boulevard and Maryland Parkway is expected to open in spring.

The latest Sprouts, which hired about 80 new employees, opened in the northwestern Las Vegas Valley in September.

