New trail segment opens along beltway in northwest Las Vegas

A new stretch of trail recently opened to runners and bicyclists in the northwest valley, and it’s a hint of more to come.

Access to the Western Beltway Trail is open just north of West Alexander Road in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, March 8, 2018. The trail is now open between Alexander and Centennial Parkway. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RJgreg09

A rock wall borders a newly opened stretch of the Western Beltway Trail in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, March 8, 2018. The trail is now open between Alexander Road and Centennial Parkway. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RJgreg09

A utility worker makes his rounds adjacent to a newly opened stretch of the Western Beltway Trail in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, March 8, 2018. The trail is now open between Alexander Road and Centennial Parkway. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RJgreg09

New concrete poured in late February completes the surface of the Western Beltway Trail between Alexander Road and Lone Mountain Road in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, March 8, 2018. The trail is now open between Alexander Road and Centennial Parkway. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RJgreg09

New concrete poured in late February completes the surface of the Western Beltway Trail between Alexander Road and Lone Mountain Road in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, March 8, 2018. The trail is now open between Alexander Road and Centennial Parkway. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RJgreg09

New concrete poured in late February completes the surface of the Western Beltway Trail between Alexander Road and Lone Mountain Road in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, March 8, 2018. The trail is now open between Alexander Road and Centennial Parkway. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RJgreg09

A grate with large openings poses a hazard on the Western Beltway Trail, which is now open between Alexander Road and Centennial Parkway. The new section of the trail is shown near its highest point just west of Lone Mountain in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, March 8, 2018. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RJgreg09

New concrete poured in late February completes the surface of the Western Beltway Trail between Alexander Road and Lone Mountain Road in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, March 8, 2018. The trail is now open between Alexander Road and Centennial Parkway. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RJgreg09

The Western Beltway Trail is now open between Alexander Road and Centennial Parkway. The new section of the trail is shown near its highest point just west of Lone Mountain in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, March 8, 2018. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RJgreg09

A sign marks the Western Beltway Trail looking north from a crossing at West Alexander Road in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, March 8, 2018. The pedestrian and bike trail is now open between Alexander and Centennial Parkway. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RJgreg09

A sign marks the Western Beltway Trail looking north from a crossing at Far Hills Avenue in Summerlin on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RJgreg09

Before concrete was poured late last month, a section of the Western Beltway Trail is closed where it descends northward toward Lone Mountain Road on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. The trail is now open between Alexander Road and Centennial Parkway. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RJgreg09

Before concrete was poured late last month, a section of the Western Beltway Trail is closed where it descends northward toward Lone Mountain Road on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. The trail is now open between Alexander Road and Centennial Parkway. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RJgreg09

Before concrete was poured late last month, a section of the Western Beltway Trail is blocked by cones on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. The trail is now open between Alexander Road and Centennial Parkway. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RJgreg09

A gap in the pavement looking south on the Western Beltway Trail at Ann Road shows some work still to be done at the intersection in northwest Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. The trail is now open between Alexander and Centennial Parkway. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RJgreg09

The Western Beltway Trail heads south from Ann Road as traffic stops for a light on the 215 Beltway on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. The trail is now open between Alexander and Centennial Parkway. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RJgreg09

A gap in the pavement looking south on the Western Beltway Trail at Ann Road shows some work still to be done at the intersection in northwest Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018. The trail is now open between Alexander and Centennial Parkway. (Greg Haas/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @RJgreg09

A stretch of trail recently opened to runners and bicyclists in the northwest valley, and it’s a hint of more to come.

The Western Beltway Trail’s $2 million, 3.5-mile extension extends north from Alexander Road to the unfinished bridge where Centennial Parkway will cross the 215 Beltway.

Over the next five years, the trail will be extended along the beltway to Decatur Boulevard, said Connie Diso, project engineer for the city of Las Vegas. The $17 million project will include several pedestrian bridges.

At the same time, North Las Vegas will extend the path east of Decatur, said Johanna Murphy, principal planner for the city. Among the plans in North Las Vegas:

— Transitioning the trail from the north side of the beltway to the south side at Valley Drive with a pedestrian bridge.

— Connecting both northern legs of the Lower Las Vegas Wash Trail to new sections of the beltway trail.

— Connecting to trails underway in the northern valley.

North Las Vegas is working with homebuilders to develop paths through planned communities, Murphy said. The city also plans a trail to Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument, she said.

Seven trail segments through North Las Vegas will cost over $22 million, according to a 2012 report prepared in conjunction with the Regional Transportation Commission. The bridge at Valley Drive alone will cost more than $2.5 million.

Planners from the RTC, Las Vegas, Clark County and North Las Vegas intend to continue the path around the whole northern beltway.

Mauricia Baca, executive director of Get Outdoors Nevada, called the trail system around Las Vegas “one of our best, least-shared secrets.” Get Outdoors Nevada serves in an advisory role for trails, and one of the group’s goals is to have a 100-mile loop around the valley.

“We would love to see the Vegas Valley Rim Trail come to fruition,” she said.

Work remains to connect trails in the southwest valley, Baca said.

As for the newest portion of trail, be prepared to hike through some dirt at Ann Road and avoid construction traffic where the trail ends at Centennial. There is easy access to Shaumber Road through the Providence community.

The southbound trail climbs steadily after a dip into a detention basin across the beltway from Lone Mountain. The last patch of concrete was poured at the end of February.

Contact Greg Haas at ghaas@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0427. Follow @RJgreg09 on Twitter.