North Las Vegas

NHP: Fatal crash under investigation in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 5, 2023 - 5:58 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A fatal crash was under investigation Tuesday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol traffic logs, the crash occurred around 4:20 p.m. near East Cheyenne Avenue and Interstate 15.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said all lanes were closed on East Cheyenne Avenue at I-15.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

