NHP: Fatal hit-and-run crash under investigation in North Las Vegas

The crash occurred around 4:20 p.m. near East Cheyenne Avenue and Interstate 15.

A fatal hit-and-run crash was under investigation Tuesday afternoon in North Las Vegas.

According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 4:20 p.m. near East Cheyenne Avenue and Interstate 15.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said all lanes were closed on East Cheyenne Avenue at I-15. Traffic was being diverted onto Losee Road.

The Highway Patrol said a silver vehicle with right side damage fled the crash and was last seen driving east on Cheyenne.

