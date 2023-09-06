NHP: Fatal hit-and-run crash under investigation in North Las Vegas
The crash occurred around 4:20 p.m. near East Cheyenne Avenue and Interstate 15.
A fatal hit-and-run crash was under investigation Tuesday afternoon in North Las Vegas.
According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash occurred around 4:20 p.m. near East Cheyenne Avenue and Interstate 15.
The Nevada Department of Transportation said all lanes were closed on East Cheyenne Avenue at I-15. Traffic was being diverted onto Losee Road.
The Highway Patrol said a silver vehicle with right side damage fled the crash and was last seen driving east on Cheyenne.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
