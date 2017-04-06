ad-fullscreen
NLV approves $9.2M contract for water channel improvement

By Art Marroquin Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2017 - 11:49 am
 

Work could start as soon as May on widening a water channel running alongside Interstate 15, near Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas, aimed at improving flows.

The City Council on Wednesday awarded a $9.2 million contract to Meadow Valley Contractors to complete the project by March 2018.

For now, the channel narrows at Cheyenne, creating a choke point, city officials said. Widening the channel will allow more water to flow through safely.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Follow @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.

