NLV approves $9.2M contract for water channel improvement

Work could start as soon as May on widening a water channel running alongside Interstate 15, near Cheyenne Avenue in North Las Vegas, aimed at improving flows.

The City Council on Wednesday awarded a $9.2 million contract to Meadow Valley Contractors to complete the project by March 2018.

For now, the channel narrows at Cheyenne, creating a choke point, city officials said. Widening the channel will allow more water to flow through safely.

