NLV City Manager Moore gets favorable review, 5% pay bonus

North Las Vegas City Manager Micaela Moore this week received a favorable review for her first year in the position and was given a one-time 5 percent bonus.

North Las Vegas looking to fill 100+ positions at job fair

North Las Vegas City Manager Micaela Moore speaks during the grand opening of the Dolores Huerta Resource Center Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas City Manager Micaela Moore speaks during the grand opening of the Dolores Huerta Resource Center Tuesday, April 22, 2025, in North Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

North Las Vegas City Manager Micaela Moore this week received a favorable review for her first year in the position and was given a one-time 5 percent bonus.

The motion received a 4-0 vote during Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

“To me this decision is just a direct result of your outstanding leadership,” Mayor Pamela Goynes-Brown said.

Moore was appointed to the top executive position after Ryann Juden stepped down in May 2024. The former city manager is facing a state ethics commission review over allegations that he sought a contract through the use of his position.

The complaint against Juden relates to a three-year, $630,000 consultant contract Juden awarded by the city in the last couple of weeks of his tenure.

Moore, who currently makes about $340,000 a year, signed a four-year contract with a 3 percent annual raise, according to a copy of her contract. She can renew on a year-by-year basis after the current agreement ends.

Moore previously served as city attorney.

Before Wednesday’s vote, she gave a lengthy presentation about the state of the city.

Moore highlighted the city’s employees and what North Las Vegas is doing to boost morale. The city has hired 338 part-time and full-time positions in 2025 and plans to hire 100 more, she said.

The city also is opening the North Star Academy that will provide childcare for staffers.

Moore noted that the city has received multiple bond rating increases this year, which prove “what good fiscal policies we’ve been adopting,” she said.

The police department recently moved its training for prospective officers in-house. Half of the last graduating academy is bilingual and comprises seven officers who are military veterans, Moore said.

Voters last year approved a pair of ballot questions that extended property taxes that fund public safety.

This year, North Las Vegas has opened a fire station and a police substation, Moore said.

She outlined the ongoing development of the Apex Industrial Park and the revitalization of downtown.

Moore highlighted efforts to combat homelessness and noted that the city, along with Clark County and the city of Las Vegas, approved to fund operational costs for the upcoming $200 million “Campus for Hope.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.