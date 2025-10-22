NLV man arrested after police building hit by gunfire, other shootings

The 36-year-old man was arrested by North Las Vegas police on Sept. 26.

Former NLV city manager to pay $290K to settle suit against former mayor, official

Woman faces murder charge after man fatally struck by SUV, police say

A North Las Vegas man has been arrested in connection with a string of shootings in recent weeks, including the shooting of a police building, according to a news release from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Hector A. Rodriguez, 36, was arrested Sept. 26 and charged with five felonies, including three charges of assault with a deadly weapon after he shot at public buildings, homes and occupied vehicles, police said.

Police believe Rodriguez was behind a shooting Sept. 19 near Tropical Parkway and Statz Street, which sent a juvenile victim to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

Earlier this month, Rodriguez was given a child abuse enhancement in relation to that alleged shooting.

Police also believe Rodriguez shot at the Police Department’s Traffic Division building, at 6445 North Palmer St. in North Las Vegas, on Sept. 17. Officers, police said, were inside the building at the time the shots were fired.

Rodriguez, according to a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson, is also being investigated for possible crimes committed in Metro’s jurisdiction.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Rodriguez remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center, according to an online jail roster.

Rodriguez’s next court hearing is set for Nov. 7, according to online North Las Vegas Justice Court records.

North Las Vegas police said Tuesday that the investigation into the alleged crimes is ongoing and that additional charges could be filed.

Contact Bryan Horwath at bhorwath@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BryanHorwath on X.