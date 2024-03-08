NLV man arrested in California cemetery suspected in arson of home

A man suspected in an arson fire at his home in North Las Vegas was arrested hours later at a cemetery in Santa Barbara County.

A man suspected in an arson fire at his North Las Vegas home on Tuesday was arrested hours later at a cemetery by sheriff’s deputies in Santa Barbara County.

Dean Huggins, whose house in the 6000 block of Wood Thrush Place had significant damage in the fire, is being held by Santa Barbara County and faces first-degree arson charges in North Las Vegas Justice Court, according to the North Las Vegas Fire Department.

At 3:15 a.m. Tuesday, the Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at the house and arrived to find the structure fully involved in flames, officials reported in a news release.

No one was injured in the blaze, officials said.

Arson investigators reviewed video surveillance footage from nearby security cameras and observed a male allegedly starting the fire and then quickly leaving the area, the officials said.

At about noon that day investigators learned from interviews with friends of the Huggins family that Dean Huggins was at an unknown cemetery and was threatening suicide, the release said.

The Fire Department, in collaboration with the North Las Vegas and Las Vegas police communications divisions, found Huggins’ exact location in a cemetery in Santa Barbara County, officials said.

Santa Barbara sheriff’s deputies took Huggins safely into custody at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. He allegedly made incriminating statements about his involvement in the arson and had minor burns on his body, according to fire officials.

“NLVFD is relieved that a potential tragedy was averted and Huggins was taken into custody without incident,” the Fire Department said in the release.

