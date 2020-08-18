NLV police say missing man with autism found safely

Police said via email just before 10 p.m. that Christopher Stroud, 28, was located.

Christopher Stroud (North Las Vegas Police Department)

A 28-year-old man who went missing Monday morning in North Las Vegas has been found safely, police said.

Christopher Stroud was last seen around 3 a.m. by his caretakers near his home in the 2200 block of Hawaiian Breeze Avenue, near West Ann Road and Clayton Street, according to a North Las Vegas Police Department news release.

Police said via email just before 10 p.m. that Stroud was located.

