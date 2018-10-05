No injuries reported in North Las Vegas mobile home fire

The fire was reported about 7 a.m., when witnesses observed smoke pouring from the burning home on Glendale Avenue, near Carey Avenue and Belmont Street.

No injuries in early morning fire in North Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured in a mobile home fire in North Las Vegas, on Glendale Avenue near Carey Avenue and Belmont Street, Friday morning, Oct. 5, 2018. (Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

No one was injured Friday morning when a mobile home caught fire in North Las Vegas.

A North Las Vegas battalion chief at the scene said no one was in the home when firefighters arrived and no injuries were reported.

By 7:30 a.m., the smoke had mostly cleared out and firefighters started cleaning up at the scene, stopping to give high-fives to kids who passed by on their way to school.

The Las Vegas Fire Department assisted with the fire.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

