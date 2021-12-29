North Las Vegas’ 1st female police chief announces retirement

North Las Vegas Police Chief Pamela Ojeda announced her retirement Wednesday after more than three years in the position.

Ojeda, who became the first female chief of the department in 2018, will officially retire Jan. 6, according to a statement from North Las Vegas officials. She has been with the department since 1995 when she was hired as a dispatcher.

During her tenure, Ojeda served in the narcotics bureau, as well as working as a crime scene investigator, detective and patrol officer.

“Nowhere else could I have had the privilege to work alongside the most dedicated, compassionate, and selfless law enforcement professionals in the field,” Ojeda said in the statement.

City officials credited Ojeda with establishing a community-oriented policing unit and working with local churches, business and nonprofit groups. She also had a goal to increase the number of woman on the force to nearly a third by 2030.

“Chief Ojeda not only shattered a glass ceiling, she spearheaded reforms and innovations that have modernized the North Las Vegas Police Department and brought our officers deeper into the communities we serve,” North Las Vegas City Manager Ryann Juden said in the statement. “Pam’s commitment to problem-solving and community engagement has led to decreased crime and increased trust between the community and our Police Department, and sets a strong foundation for community policing in North Las Vegas for years to come.”

North Las Vegas police assistant chief Jacqueline Gravatt will serve as acting chief in Ojeda’s absence.

