North Las Vegas adds 10 crossing guards with new contract

Crossing guard Patricia Bass assists a child in crossing Lake Mead Boulevard at Tonopah Drive on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016. Ten more crossing guards will help provide a safe path for students headed to schools in North Las Vegas. (Jason Ogulnik/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Ten more crossing guards will help provide a safe path for students headed to schools in North Las Vegas.

The North Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday agreed to increase its contract with The Crossing Guard Co. by $79,905 for the next two years to pay for the additional workers. The private company’s contract with the city now stands at $805,757 annually.

By August, the city will have 106 crossing guards. The North Las Vegas Police Department had previously managed the city’s crossing guards until the City Council opted to hire a private contractor last year as a way to save money.

Last year, Police Chief Alex Perez said the move would reduce the amount of time a police lieutenant must spend overseeing crossing guards and cut the time spent on recruiting, hiring and background checks.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.