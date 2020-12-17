North Las Vegas adopts stricter animal care law, bans pigeon feeding

City of North Las Vegas (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The North Las Vegas City Council unanimously adopted a stricter animal care law on Wednesday.

The new law criminalizes the failure to provide animals with food, water and veterinary care. It also requires animals to be given proper shelter if they are kept outdoors.

It also bans the feeding of wild pigeons.

The ban puts North Las Vegas on the same page as Las Vegas, Henderson and Clark County, which all outlaw pigeon feeding.

According to the agenda item, North Las Vegas has received frequent complaints about the feeding of pigeons in residential areas. Feeding leads to lingering birds, which creates a health hazard, according to the city.

Violating the law could result in six months in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.