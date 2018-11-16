North Las Vegas appoints first female police chief

A woman will lead the North Las Vegas Police Department for the first time in the agency’s history.

North Las Vegas Assistant Chief Pam Ojeda speaks at a news conference on Nov. 5, 2018. Ojeda has been appointed police chief for the city. (Harrison Keely/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A woman will lead the North Las Vegas Police Department for the first time in the agency’s history.

Pamela Ojeda, a 23-year veteran of the department, was appointed to the position of police chief this week, the city announced Friday. She previously served as assistant police chief.

“It is a profound honor to be representing the City of North Las Vegas as chief of police,” Ojeda said in a statement. “From the little girl who wished to one day serve and protect her community, I am deeply humbled.”

In her time with the department, Ojeda has worked in dispatch, patrol, crime scene investigation, the narcotics division, detective bureau and the K-9 unit, according to the city. She was also the first woman to serve as a captain and assistant chief for the agency.

“Once again, we are making history in North Las Vegas, and I couldn’t think of a more capable or deserving person than Chief Ojeda to serve our citizens and businesses and ensure the safety of our community,” City Manager Ryann Juden said in a statement.

Ojeda is the department’s 19th chief, and replaces Acting Chief Justin Roberts. Chief Alexander Perez retired from the post in May.

Contact Blake Apgar at bapgar@reviewjournal.com or 702-387-5298. Follow @blakeapgar on Twitter.