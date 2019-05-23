North Las Vegas approves $614 million budget

The North Las Vegas City Council unanimously approved a budget that will bring dozens of jobs to the city in the next fiscal year.

(City of North Las Vegas)

The North Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved its total $614 million budget.

The budget, which includes the redevelopment agency and library district, will add more than 50 jobs across multiple departments, representing the largest hiring spree since the city laid off about half its staff during the economic downturn.

Although the added positions seem like a small step, city officials have said it’s a sign of North Las Vegas going in the right direction.

”We’re excited to be looking forward rather than in the rearview mirror,” Chief Financial Officer Darren Adair told council members. “The future of the city is very bright.”

In addition to hiring dozens of new positions, the city will work to retain employees by offering modest raises to some.

