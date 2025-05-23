89°F
North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas approves budget for upcoming fiscal year

North Las Vegas is expecting to raise about $90 million less from its various funds than it’s ...
North Las Vegas is expecting to raise about $90 million less from its various funds than it’s planning to spend in the upcoming fiscal year. (Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 23, 2025 - 11:00 am
 

North Las Vegas is expecting to raise about $90 million less from its various funds than it’s planning to spend in the upcoming fiscal year.

However, its projected beginning fund balance of $88.44 million, will help close the gap, according to the city.

The City Council on Wednesday approved a proposed budget of about $990 million for fiscal year 2026, which starts July 1. The capital will originate from 17 funds, and $10.4 million will go toward the library district and redevelopment agency.

Accounts that will fund capital projects, utilities and motor equipment will raise $131.5 million less than budgeted.

However, “these funds had funding made in prior years to cover these expenses,” wrote city spokesperson Stephen Miller to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Local governments must file balanced budgets to the State of Nevada next month.

North Las Vegas is expecting a $4.7 million deficit to its general fund for the current fiscal year, which ends on June 30.

Clark County reported a two-year deficit to that fund of about $56 million, while the city of Las Vegas had a two-year shortfall of $110 million to its operational fund.

Both jurisdictions said they were tapping into reserves to submit balanced budgets.

Government officials have cited declining revenues over the last year from the Consolidated Tax, which includes fees collected by state government services and certain sales taxes.

“Over a year ago, we noticed the decline in revenue, and we’ve been watching that,” North Las Vegas Finance Director William Riggs told the council. “And that was part of the plan this year when we came in to prepare the budget.”

Riggs said the finance department worked with the city departments “to reduce and make some cuts in this year’s budget.”

Added Miller: “The City of North Las Vegas continues to provide the necessary assets and infrastructure needed for the City and has worked with staff to ensure that we have a budget that is within the existing funds available.”

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com Follow on X @rickytwrites.

