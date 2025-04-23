North Las Vegas approves new $1.6M roof for amphitheater

The Craig Ranch Regional Park amphitheater in North Las Vegas, which has hosted everyone from Phoebe Bridgers to Kamala Harris, is getting a new roof.

Construction crews work near the new amphitheater at Craig Ranch Regional Park in North Las Vegas on Wednesday, April 29, 2015. (Martin S. Fuentes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A large crowd watches dance and musical performances at the amphitheater in Craig Ranch Regional Park at the F.A.I.T.H Juneteenth Freedom Festival on Monday, June 19, 2023, in North Las Vegas. (Daniel Pearson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The amphitheater at Craig Ranch Regional Park on Monday, May 14, 2018. (Jeff Mosier/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Craig Ranch Regional Park’s amphitheater is getting a new roof as part of a $1.6 million project approved by the North Las Vegas City Council this month.

The contract was awarded to A-1 Construction & Remodeling, LLC, which will demolish the current roof and erect a new one, according to the city.

The item passed unanimously in the April 16 consent agenda, which is approved or denied by a single vote with no discussion unless a council member pulls it aside for further debate.

The tax dollars will come from general funds dedicated to parks, the city said.

The open-air venue, which has a capacity of 8,000 people and sits on 7 acres, will celebrate its 10th birthday in October. It’s within the 170-acre, $130 million park at 628 W. Craig Road.

The city said it received two bids in February, with A-1 submitting the most “responsive & responsible bid.”

The amphitheater’s initial construction cost $8 million, which was mostly funded by grants, according to the city.

The venue is “completely customizable to various events,” the city said.

Musical acts like Phoebe Bridgers have performed there and former Vice President Kamala Harris held her last local rally at the amphitheater days before her November electoral defeat.

The Las Vegas-based builder will have 150 days to complete the project after the contract is finalized, according to the city.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.