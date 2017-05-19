North Las Vegas approves repairs to complex’s concession stand

North Las Vegas City Hall (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The charred concession stand at Cheyenne Sports Complex will be repaired after someone set the building on fire.

The North Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday awarded a $63,576 contract to American Technologies Inc., to repair and remodel a structure that houses a food stand and restrooms at the sports complex. The building was severely damaged by arson in January 2017, according to a city report.

The sport complex is equipped with tennis courts, soccer fields and an outdoor stadium at 3500 E. Cheyenne Avenue, just east of the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas campus.

3500 E. Cheyenne Avenue, North Las Vegas