North Las Vegas assistant chief resigns after arrest on DUI charge

The North Las Vegas assistant police chief resigned Wednesday, four days after he was arrested by the Nevada Highway Patrol on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Police Chief Pamela Ojeda announced the resignation of Clinton Ryan, a 22-year veteran, in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

“We expect the highest standard of conduct from our officers, and particularly from our command staff,” Ojeda said in the statement. “Effective immediately, Assistant Chief Ryan has resigned from the city. We thank Clint for his 22 years of service with the police department and wish him well in the future.”

Also Wednesday, the Highway Patrol released body camera footage of the arrest that shows Ryan refusing field sobriety tests just before he was arrested.

The Highway Patrol said an off-duty police officer called in a report of a reckless driver shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday. Authorities stopped Ryan near U.S. Highway 95 and Charleston Boulevard, video shows.

Ryan quickly identified himself as the North Las Vegas assistant chief when approached by the trooper who stopped him. He told the trooper he was coming back from Kingman, Arizona, and had consumed three or four beers.

“Book me,” he told the trooper before putting his hands behind his back.

The Highway Patrol redacted some of the video, claiming that it had done so to protect the integrity of its investigation and a separate administrative investigation in North Las Vegas.

Ryan, who was hauling a trailer carrying a horse when he was stopped, was taken to the Clark County Detention Center on suspicion of DUI, having an open container in a vehicle and failing to maintain a travel lane.

Ryan was placed on paid administrative leave, and the North Las Vegas Police Department launched an internal investigation Monday morning, according to the city’s chief of staff, Delen Goldberg. Goldberg said she suspects that the internal investigation will be closed in the wake of Ryan’s resignation.

Ryan served in roles including department training officer, internal affairs sergeant and special operations lieutenant during his career with the North Las Vegas department.

