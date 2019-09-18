North Las Vegas backs off plan to sue Faraday Future

The city of North Las Vegas pulled an agenda item from its agenda that would have authorized hiring a law firm to sue electric car company Faraday Future for breach of contract.

The entrance to Faraday Future's main facility in Gardena, Calif. is seen Thursday, March 23, 2017. (Nicole Raz/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man wipes down Faraday Future's concept car during CES 2017 in the Las Vegas Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Aerial view of 900 acres at Apex Industrial Park that Faraday Future had put on the market after bailing on its North Las Vegas auto factory plans. Thursday March 14, 2019. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s

In this Jan. 3, 2017, file photo, Faraday Future's FF 91 electric car is unveiled during a news conference at CES International in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file)

Grading at the Faraday Future construction site at Apex Thursday, Aug. 25, 2016, in North Las Vegas. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) Follow @ELIPAGEPHOTO

North Las Vegas was prepared to hire a law firm to sue the electric car company Faraday Future, but abandoned the plan at the 11th hour.

An item on the City Council agenda authorized the city to hire the Snell & Wilmer law firm to pursue a lawsuit against the car manufacturer, which in 2017 backed out of a deal to build a $1.3 billion plant in North Las Vegas.

But without explanation during the meeting, the item was pulled from the agenda.

“It’s not necessary right now to move forward with it tonight,” City Manager Ryann Juden told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “If it becomes necessary, we’ll put it on for another day.”

Juden said the item was originally on the agenda to ensure Faraday would comply with a development agreement. The city, he said, wanted to protect property owners and residents.

According to the agenda item, North Las Vegas wanted to force Faraday to complete a drainage study on its property, submit off-site improvement plans and secure bonds to complete the improvements.

The car company did not respond Wednesday to requests for comment.

Faraday’s electric car plant would have been located in Apex Industrial Park — a swath of land just outside the Las Vegas Valley that North Las Vegas officials are working to develop as an economic engine for the city. After then-Gov. Brian Sandoval held a well-attended news conference announcing the project in 2015, the Nevada Legislature held a special session in 2015 to pass a law specifically designed to aid the Faraday project.

The company backed out of its deal in July 2017 to take its operations to an existing structure in California.

North Las Vegas argues Faraday is still bound by a 2010 development agreement to make improvements to its land in Apex.

“The city has repeatedly notified Faraday of its default under the development agreement, however, Faraday has still failed to perform,” the agenda item states.

Faraday announced in March that it wanted to sell the site of its failed project. The company listed the 900-acre parcel for $40 million.

