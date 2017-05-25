North Las Vegas barricades house after reported vehicle theft

North Las Vegas police cordon off a section of Valley Rd. while investigating a barricade situation at a residence on the 3700 block of Butterball Court in North Las Vegas on Thursday, May 25, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

North Las Vegas police are still waiting out an hourslong barricade after a man refused to let officers with a search warrant into his home.

About 3:30 p.m. Wednesday officers investigating reports of a stolen all-terrain vehicle arrived at a home on the 3700 block of Butterball Court, according to North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci.

A man at the home refused to cooperate with the officers, who had a warrant to search the house, and barricaded himself inside. As of about 7 a.m. Thursday the barricade was still ongoing, Cavaricci said.

