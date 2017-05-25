ad-fullscreen
North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas barricades house after reported vehicle theft

By Max Michor Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 25, 2017 - 8:05 am
 

North Las Vegas police are still waiting out an hourslong barricade after a man refused to let officers with a search warrant into his home.

About 3:30 p.m. Wednesday officers investigating reports of a stolen all-terrain vehicle arrived at a home on the 3700 block of Butterball Court, according to North Las Vegas police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci.

A man at the home refused to cooperate with the officers, who had a warrant to search the house, and barricaded himself inside. As of about 7 a.m. Thursday the barricade was still ongoing, Cavaricci said.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

TOP NEWS
