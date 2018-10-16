North Las Vegas candidate has big backer in Jimmy Kimmel

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel is no stranger to speaking out about politics, but he’s now harnessed his celebrity to endorse a North Las Vegas candidate.

Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has endorsed childhood friend Jimmy Vega for North Las Vegas Constable. (Courtesy)

Kimmel has known North Las Vegas Constable candidate Jimmy Vega since the two were about 12 years old, and the face of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” wants you to vote for his old friend.

In a nearly 6-minute-long video released Monday, Kimmel interviews the 51-year-old Republican candidate about his campaign, his goals for the office and the city as a whole. Of course Kimmel, who like Vega graduated from Clark High School, throws a few jokes into the mix.

