North Las Vegas car crash critically injures 18-year-old

North Las Vegas police are investigating a critical-injury crash Friday afternoon.

Police said an 18-year-old woman was hit by a car near Washburn Road and Scott Robinson Boulevard, near Clayton Street. She had critical injuries, the Police Department posted on social media.

Officers advised people to avoid the intersection while they investigated.

No further information was immediately available.

