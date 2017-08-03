North Las Vegas City Council OKs $3.6M road

The North Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved a $3.6 million road that will connect a major freeway interchange to a vacant parcel where city officials want to build manufacturing and warehousing businesses.

North Las Vegas City Hall (Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal file)

Las Vegas Paving Corp. was awarded a contract to build a four-lane connector road just east of the Interstate 15 and 215 Beltway interchange, along with some flood control, water and sewer improvements.

The project will be funded by the Nevada Department of Transportation, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and a new set of property assessments for several landowners clustered within a 1,100-acre area tentatively known as the Northern Beltway Commercial Area.

There is no timetable for the road’s construction.

