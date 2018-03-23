North Las Vegas City Council OKs pair of water projects

A pair of water projects were unanimously approved Wednesday night by the North Las Vegas City Council.

(Thinkstock)

The council signed off on a $2.6 million project that calls for building storm drain facilities at Tropical Parkway and Mount Hood Street, funded by the Clark County Regional Flood District of Southern Nevada. Plans also call for relocating water and sewer lines, curb and gutter improvements and new sidewalks, according to a city report.

Separately, the council approved a $516,965 contract with ACME Underground Inc. to replace “numerous” failing and dilapidated water valves throughout the city. The project is funded by the city’s Utility Enterprise Fund and Community Development Block Grant Funds.

Contact Art Marroquin at amarroquin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0336. Find @AMarroquin_LV on Twitter.