North Las Vegas City Council ordinance limits oversized-vehicle parking

The North Las Vegas city hall is seen Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2014 in North Las Vegas. (Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Time is ticking for recreational motorhomes, campers and boats parked on residential streets in North Las Vegas.

Without discussion, the North Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday introduced an ordinance that would limit oversized vehicles to park in residential neighborhoods for up to 48 consecutive hours. Police can issue a $500 citation and tow the vehicle if the owner does not comply with the restrictions within 72 hours, according to a city report.

The ordinance, which also applies to commercial trailers, is aimed at decreasing blight, traffic congestion and safety hazards caused by large vehicles parked in residential areas of the city, officials said.

The City Council is expected to vote on the proposed law during a meeting set for April 19.

