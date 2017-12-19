North Las Vegas City Council to consider land transfer

Medical research businesses will likely be built on about 200 acres of vacant land north of the Veterans Affairs Center as part of a land transfer scheduled for consideration Wednesday night by the North Las Vegas City Council.

The Bureau of Land Management is transferring the property, which was granted to the city for free as part of the National Defense Authorization Act of 2015. In turn, the city is required to convert the area into a “job creation zone.”

The act also allowed for the creation of the Tule Springs Fossil Beds National Monument and conveyed several other federally owned parcels to cities and counties across Nevada.

If the City Council approves the land conveyance, the matter will go back to the Bureau of Land Management for final paperwork, city spokeswoman Delen Goldberg said.

Under the deal, North Las Vegas will have 30 years to develop the property, but Goldberg said city officials plan to “start getting to work with a developer in 2018.”

