North Las Vegas closing City Hall as COVID-19 cases surge in Nevada

North Las Vegas will close its City Hall to the public for two weeks amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

City Manager Ryann Juden said late Tuesday that meetings will be held virtually.

The move came hours after Gov. Steve Sisolak urged Nevadans to limit trips into public for the next two weeks to contain the spread of COVID-19. Since Oct. 24, Nevada has reported more than 1,000 cases on nine separate days, including Tuesday.

Sisolak said the state needs time to catch up on contact tracing and ease the burden on health care systems.

He called for businesses to allow employees to work from home and said he would ask local authorities for stronger enforcement of coronavirus-related restrictions for the next two weeks.

Henderson

Henderson spokeswoman Kathleen Richards said in an email that much of the city’s workforce has been working remotely since March and will be told to continue doing so as much as possible. Meetings in Henderson will also be conducted virtually, Richards said.

She said the city will “reinforce” measures such as the use of face coverings, social distancing and health screenings.

“We foresee no changes to the programs and services we provide to the community, we are already following the CDC’s recommendations to protect the health and safety of employees and residents,” Richards wrote.

Richards said the city is visiting 800 to 1,000 businesses per week to enforce compliance with the governor’s coronavirus-related directives.

