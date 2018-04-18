North Las Vegas considering making acting city manager permanent

The North Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday night is poised to consider whether to appoint Acting City Manager Ryann Juden to the role permanently.

Ryann Juden (File photo)

If the move is approved, Juden would earn $220,000 annually under a proposed two-year contract to oversee the city’s day-to-day operations, a $28,000 boost from his current salary.

Juden, a friend and associate of North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, was named interim city manager in January following a dispute with his predecessor, Qiong Liu. He previously served more than two years as assistant city manager in North Las Vegas and as a policy consultant for several lawmakers including Lee.

The City Council voted Feb. 7 to fire Liu “for cause,” rather than allow her to resign amid allegations that the former city manager attempted to give herself a $30,000 retroactive raise.

Last month, the council agreed to go to arbitration with Liu to discuss the circumstances of her firing, and whether she is entitled to receive a severance package on top of the $300,000 that she cashed out in accrued vacation, holiday and sick pay.

