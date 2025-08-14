North Las Vegas construction fire cause is determined

Investigators determined the fire was accidental, caused by equipment or materials at the construction site. Two people were injured.

High housing costs bother this NLV mayoral candidate. She plans to do something about it

Crews battle a fire at a construction site Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025, on the 6500 block of North 5th Street in North Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Smoke and flames erupt from a construction site fire in North Las Vegas Tuesday, August 5, 2025. (Maurice Quinton)

Investigators have determined that an Aug. 5 fire that injured two people and destroyed an apartment building under construction in North Las Vegas was accidental.

Kathleen Richards, a North Las Vegas spokesperson, said the North Las Vegas Fire Department Fire Investigation division reviewed video surveillance and interviewed witnesses and determined that the fire was started by materials or work processes at the job site.

The fire was reported before 7 a.m. on the 6500 block of North Fifth Street, putting up a plume of smoke visible over a wide area. About 25 pieces of fire apparatus and 75 personnel responded to the blaze.

A construction worker suffered potentially life-threatening injuries during the fire when he jumped from an upper level of the apartment building, the Review-Journal previously reported. A firefighter was also treated and released for a heat-related illness.

The investigation is still open to gather additional information, Richards said.

Contact Megan Howard at mhoward@reviewjournal.com. Follow her on X at @meganmhxward.