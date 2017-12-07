North Las Vegas council backs proposed ‘Marsy’s Law’ amendment

The North Las Vegas City Council and Police Chief Alex Perez on Wednesday threw their support behind a proposed amendment to the state Constitution that would expand the rights of crime victims.

North Las Vegas Police Chief Alex Perez speaks at a press conference on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2016. Loren Townsley/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @lorentownsley

Voters will be asked in November 2018 whether to approve a resolution known as “Marsy’s Law,” which aims to protect crime victims from defendants, along with ensuring they are treated fairly and without intimidation throughout the criminal justice process.

The measure was approved during the last two consecutive session of the Nevada Legislature, and now heads to the statewide ballot next year for ratification.

North Las Vegas was the first municipality in Nevada to have its entire City Council and police chief endorse Marsy’s Law, which is named after Marsalee “Marsy” Nicholas, a 21-year-old California woman who was killed by an ex-boyfriend in November 1983.

Marsy’s Law is also backed by six Clark County commissioners, five Las Vegas City Council members, four Henderson City Council members and one council member from Boulder City, campaign organizers said.

“Our goal is to make sure everybody is on equal footing and we appreciate the City Council’s support for that,” Will Batista, Nevada state director for Marsy’s Law, told the City Council on Wednesday.

