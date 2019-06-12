North Las Vegas Councilman Barron receives democracy award

The Jean Ford Democracy Award is designed to recognize deserving citizens who have furthered the democratic process, according to Gail Anderson, deputy secretary of state.

Councilman Scott Barron, second from left, pictured with others who were awarded the Jean Ford Award and Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske. Recipients included Kathy Durham, a teacher at West Wendover High School, Connor Dandridge, a senior at Coral Academy of Science in Henderson, and Dr. Sondra Cosgrove. (Courtesy)

Councilman Scott Barron

Jean Ford in 1978

North Las Vegas City Councilman Scott Barron was selected in May as a recipient for the Jean Ford Democracy Award, which recognizes citizens who’ve played a key role in promoting participatory democracy in Nevada.

“I’m not usually an awardee. I’m usually the awarder,” he said, adding, “I’m blessed to be a part of a really good team here.”

The award, given by the Nevada Secretary of State’s Advisory Committee on Participatory Democracy, is designed to recognize deserving citizens who have benefited their communities, state and nation through their participation and leadership in furthering the democratic process, according to Gail Anderson, deputy secretary of state.

“Four individuals were awarded this year: one educator, one community member, one elected official, and one student,” Anderson said. Barron, 49, is a teacher at Rancho High School.

Other recipients included Kathy Durham, a teacher at West Wendover High School, Connor Dandridge, a senior at Coral Academy of Science in Henderson, and Dr. Sondra Cosgrove, Anderson said.

Barron, who was nominated by Mayor John Lee, said the award means a lot to him.

“I think that more than anything else, you have to set an example,” he said. “I include my students in community service outreach — registering people to vote, conducting public service campaigns at our school — things that have a real impact because they are the future.”

