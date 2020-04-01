North Las Vegas councilmen to answer questions from business owners

Two North Las Vegas city councilmen are slated to participate in a webinar Wednesday morning. The goal is to give business owners a place to ask questions and get information.

Welcome to the City of North Las Vegas sign photographed on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Two North Las Vegas city councilmen are scheduled to take questions from small-business owners in a Wednesday morning webinar.

The webinar, hosted by the Vegas Chamber, will give North Las Vegas business owners a chance to ask questions, get information on how the city is trying to support businesses during the coronavirus outbreak, and “identify potential small-business funding opportunities,” according to a city news release.

“These folks are the backbone of our community, and we want to do everything in our power to see them succeed,” Ward 3 Councilman Scott Black said in a statement.

Black will be joined by Ward 1 Councilman Isaac Barron.

“Many business owners and their employees need a lifeline right now, and they may not know where to go for information,” Barron said in a statement. “We are equipping them with the tools they’ll need to recover as soon as possible.”

The webinar is scheduled to start at 11 a.m., and membership with the Vegas Chamber is not required. Click here to register.

