North Las Vegas crash leaves 1 dead
Police say a car was speeding on Deer Springs Way before hitting another vehicle at the intersection of Gliding Eagle Street.
One person died Monday afternoon in a traffic accident in North Las Vegas.
Two sedans collided at about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Deer Springs Way and Gliding Eagle Street, near Revere Street. Police believe the vehicle driving on Deer Springs Way was speeding.
A passenger in the car that was hit by the speeding sedan was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
