98°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
North Las Vegas

North Las Vegas crash leaves 1 dead

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 4, 2022 - 5:07 pm
 
Updated July 4, 2022 - 6:19 pm
One person died in a crash in North Las Vegas on July 4, 2022. (North Las Vegas Police Department)
One person died in a crash in North Las Vegas on July 4, 2022. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

One person died Monday afternoon in a traffic accident in North Las Vegas.

Two sedans collided at about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Deer Springs Way and Gliding Eagle Street, near Revere Street. Police believe the vehicle driving on Deer Springs Way was speeding.

A passenger in the car that was hit by the speeding sedan was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Nick Robertson at NRobertson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NickRobertsonSU on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lake Mead through the decades — PHOTOS
Lake Mead through the decades — PHOTOS
2
Two downtown Las Vegas resorts happy with under-21 ban
Two downtown Las Vegas resorts happy with under-21 ban
3
ESPN analyst Hank Goldberg dies at Las Vegas home
ESPN analyst Hank Goldberg dies at Las Vegas home
4
NFL cities ranked from Las Vegas to (ugh!) Cincinnati
NFL cities ranked from Las Vegas to (ugh!) Cincinnati
5
Strip venue shuts down without warning; 3 shows closing
Strip venue shuts down without warning; 3 shows closing
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST