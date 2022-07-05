North Las Vegas crash leaves 1 dead

Police say a car was speeding on Deer Springs Way before hitting another vehicle at the intersection of Gliding Eagle Street.

One person died in a crash in North Las Vegas on July 4, 2022. (North Las Vegas Police Department)

One person died Monday afternoon in a traffic accident in North Las Vegas.

Two sedans collided at about 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Deer Springs Way and Gliding Eagle Street, near Revere Street. Police believe the vehicle driving on Deer Springs Way was speeding.

A passenger in the car that was hit by the speeding sedan was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Nick Robertson at NRobertson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @NickRobertsonSU on Twitter.