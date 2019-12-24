North Las Vegas Fire Department delivers Christmas cheer

Santa Claus joined some of the North Las Vegas Fire Department’s firefighters to deliver presents to a family grieving the loss of a loved one.

Theresa Gomez didn’t think her kids would get anything for Christmas.

But in the wake of her husband’s death, the North Las Vegas Fire Department set out Tuesday to provide some holiday cheer.

Santa Claus and some of the department’s firefighters rolled up to the home near Civic Center Drive and Carey Avenue with lights and sirens to deliver gifts to Gomez’s children. The visit filled Gomez with excitement for the kids.

“Because we’ve been through a lot,” she told reporters.

A counselor at Quannah McCall Elementary School nominated the family as part of the Fire Department’s annual Christmas family program, the department said in a news release. The toys and bikes were collected through the Firefighters of Southern Nevada Burn Foundation toy drive.

The family also will receive a Christmas dinner from Mariana’s Supermarkets.

Firefighters also brought extra presents in a utility truck to pass out to neighborhood kids who came outside to see what the commotion was about.

“For us, today, it’s an opportunity to really kind of give back to the community that we’re a part of,” fire Capt. Sergio Reynoso said.

